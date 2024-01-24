South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th.
South Plains Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 54.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. South Plains Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.
South Plains Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $460.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.57. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 54,400 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,708,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Plains Financial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,329,000 after acquiring an additional 111,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 26,321 shares in the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About South Plains Financial
South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.
