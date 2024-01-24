South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th.

South Plains Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 54.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. South Plains Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $460.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.57. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87.

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $47.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.45 million. Research analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 54,400 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,708,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,329,000 after acquiring an additional 111,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 26,321 shares in the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

