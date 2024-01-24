S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.4 %

SPGI stock opened at $446.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $427.96 and a 200-day moving average of $399.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $447.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

