SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 289,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,692,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715,699. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.85 and its 200 day moving average is $182.10. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

