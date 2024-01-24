SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Shares Purchased by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 900.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000.

NYSEARCA:EFAX opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $39.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

