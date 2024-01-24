SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 82.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,567 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $34.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

