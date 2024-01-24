SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.93

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.93 and last traded at $55.77, with a volume of 2589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.43.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $651.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 481.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 331,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,166,000 after buying an additional 274,521 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 1,107.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 19,624 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

