SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Diligent Investors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,146 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,183,000 after buying an additional 7,029,550 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,158,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,802 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.07. 1,575,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,478. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.98 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

