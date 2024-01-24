SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.13

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.13 and last traded at $68.10, with a volume of 122606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.56.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,222,031,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,547 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,180,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,846,000 after purchasing an additional 182,515 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,097,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,112,000 after buying an additional 407,410 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

