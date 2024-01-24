SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 37,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 82,114 shares.The stock last traded at $39.75 and had previously closed at $39.55.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 664.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

