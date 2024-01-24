SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lowered its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176,780 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 80,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 24,001 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,749,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XME traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,317,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,099. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.11. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

