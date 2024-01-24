Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAVE. Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

