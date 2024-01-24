Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPWH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sportsman’s Warehouse
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 2.2 %
Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $10.16.
Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $340.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.93 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.