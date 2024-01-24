Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPWH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sportsman’s Warehouse

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 2.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,861.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,759,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,421 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after acquiring an additional 989,565 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $4,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 63.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 378,141 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 338,566 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $340.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.93 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Free Report

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.