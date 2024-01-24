SSI Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

SSI Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.5% of SSI Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $18,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

