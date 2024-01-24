SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.88

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$12.88 and last traded at C$13.03, with a volume of 145311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSRM. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins set a C$22.75 price objective on shares of SSR Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.68.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SSR Mining

SSR Mining Stock Up 0.7 %

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.36%.

About SSR Mining

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.