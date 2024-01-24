Status Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a market cap of $148.89 million and $4.64 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00017959 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00022790 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,052.42 or 1.00065052 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00011434 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00204994 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,875,111,165 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,875,111,164.64392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03731605 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $7,252,090.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.