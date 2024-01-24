SteelPeak Wealth LLC Decreases Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.39.

RTX Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

