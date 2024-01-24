SteelPeak Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $215,687,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,543,000 after purchasing an additional 531,875 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,351,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 68.1% in the second quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,131,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKNG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $8,507,123.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,062,502.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at $96,450,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $8,507,123.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,062,502.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,208,800 shares of company stock valued at $82,294,006 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.