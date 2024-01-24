SteelPeak Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 56.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,152 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $142.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day moving average of $155.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

