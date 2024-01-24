SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 72.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 106.0% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 24,655 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE NVO opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

