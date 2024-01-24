SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $725,000 Stock Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5,564.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 696,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,635,000 after purchasing an additional 684,060 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,573,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 233,615 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 173,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 357,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,773,000 after acquiring an additional 154,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SSO stock opened at $67.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average of $58.72. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $67.46.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

