SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $787,000 Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 274,965.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,168,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,607 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

