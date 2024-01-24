SteelPeak Wealth LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 145.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.08.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:INSP opened at $204.70 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.68.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.