SteelPeak Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 58.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

