SteelPeak Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 89.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Baidu by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.51 and a 1-year high of $160.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Baidu

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.