SteelPeak Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,353 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.21.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $185.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $189.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.84.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

