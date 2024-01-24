SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 226 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,893.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,131 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,666.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 751,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,959,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,992,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,984,000 after acquiring an additional 445,926 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,774,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,303,000 after acquiring an additional 411,328 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

EFAV stock opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

