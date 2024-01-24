SteelPeak Wealth LLC Takes $487,000 Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 810.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,812,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,161,881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after buying an additional 487,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bruker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,877,000 after acquiring an additional 71,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,926,000 after acquiring an additional 75,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $84.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.20.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.83 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 32.20%. Analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

