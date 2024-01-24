Steem Price Down 9.6% This Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000536 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $97.48 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Steem has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,026.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00163545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.69 or 0.00588833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010149 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.53 or 0.00381080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00178931 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 453,996,139 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

