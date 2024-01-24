Stephen Jeffrey Garchik Buys 3,311 Shares of authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Stock

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik purchased 3,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $29,434.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,126,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,010,157.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stephen Jeffrey Garchik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Stephen Jeffrey Garchik bought 15,500 shares of authID stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $139,655.00.

authID Price Performance

Shares of authID stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $9.16. 1,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,612. authID Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On authID

authID ( NASDAQ:AUID ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 6,685.77% and a negative return on equity of 779.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUID. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of authID by 188.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in authID in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in authID during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of authID by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of authID by 353.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 41,376 shares during the period.

About authID

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

