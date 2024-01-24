Stephens Cuts Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $50.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Stephens from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,869,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,269. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average is $52.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.31. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.77 per share, with a total value of $81,451.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

