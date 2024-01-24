Steve D. Cooper Sells 206,040 Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 206,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $372,932.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,923,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,665.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

One Stop Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,813. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.20.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Stop Systems

About One Stop Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in One Stop Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 36.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,782,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 238,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

