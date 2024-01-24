Steve D. Cooper Sells 206,040 Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 206,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $372,932.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,923,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,665.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
One Stop Systems Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,813. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.20.
One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.
