STF Management LP Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

STF Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,915 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $128,720,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after buying an additional 409,637 shares during the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $47,086,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $43,416,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $151.47 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.65 and its 200-day moving average is $152.97.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

