Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.91

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.91 and last traded at $70.58, with a volume of 309814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SF. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.69). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

In other Stifel Financial news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 22.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 44,219 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Stifel Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

