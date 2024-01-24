Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $70.68, but opened at $74.00. Stifel Financial shares last traded at $73.18, with a volume of 145,705 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SF. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stifel Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stifel Financial news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 29,026 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 33.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,387,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.