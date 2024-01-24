Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target to $23.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

Mattel stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.83. 358,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,636. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 19.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

