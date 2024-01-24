Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 168,330 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 34% compared to the typical daily volume of 125,678 call options.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of SOXL traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.32. The company had a trading volume of 74,673,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,720,258. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 102.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,216 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 800.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,009 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,657,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $4,561,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 160,743.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 321,487 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

