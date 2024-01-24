StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

Shares of ARL opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $31.59.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 99.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

About American Realty Investors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 164.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 460.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

