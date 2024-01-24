StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ASM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

NYSE:ASM opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 million, a PE ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.01.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45,454 shares in the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

