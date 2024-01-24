StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SEED stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Origin Agritech has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEED. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.