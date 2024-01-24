StockNews.com Downgrades Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Melius downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.65.

LUV stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

