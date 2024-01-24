StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $1.01 on Monday. ClearOne has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a market cap of $24.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 112.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ClearOne during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in ClearOne during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ClearOne by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 387,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearOne in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

