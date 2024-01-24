StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $17.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 2.44.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

