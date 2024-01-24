Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,163 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 4.2% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $241.56. 2,322,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.18 and a 52 week high of $242.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.26.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

