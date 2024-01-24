Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Acquires 23,779 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,779 shares during the period. Tyson Foods makes up 1.3% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $53.55. 1,268,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.29.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

