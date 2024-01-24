Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 1.9% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after buying an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Salesforce by 8.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,388,507,000 after purchasing an additional 865,001 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.97. 4,415,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,534,933. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $149.82 and a one year high of $285.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.04 billion, a PE ratio of 105.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.55, for a total transaction of $4,238,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,731,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,740,953.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,410,412 shares of company stock worth $362,670,305 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.