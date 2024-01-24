Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.6% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,650,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930,763. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.85 and a 200-day moving average of $182.10. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

