Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $508.82. The company had a trading volume of 491,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,389. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $473.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.75. The firm has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $336.24 and a 12-month high of $512.94.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

