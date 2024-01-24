Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,042 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,361 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,943,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,416,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,084,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.22. 4,790,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,951,331. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.82.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.