Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $3.96 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE GS traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $380.29. 1,205,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.69 and a 200-day moving average of $340.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $392.73. The company has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,407 shares of company stock worth $1,644,209. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

