Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $5.74 Million Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned 0.55% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,020. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.91 and a fifty-two week high of $93.13. The company has a market capitalization of $941.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.28.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

